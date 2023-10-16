NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $353,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,081 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at 290,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.50. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 7.98 and a twelve month high of 14.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.