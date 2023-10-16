Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 850,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,427,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

