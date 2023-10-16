NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get NiSource alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.