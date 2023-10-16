NNN REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 117.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 146,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

