Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.30. 484,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

