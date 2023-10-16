Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. 492,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,943. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.