nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Lifted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 344,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

