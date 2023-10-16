NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

NXPI stock opened at $197.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

