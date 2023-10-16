Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 4.1%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.11. 63,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 264,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $498.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,123 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,310,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.