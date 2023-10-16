OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.58 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.