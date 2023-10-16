Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,784,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 403,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,475,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 5,316,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,469,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

