Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

