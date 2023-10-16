Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 236,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

