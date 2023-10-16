ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 976,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,033. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

