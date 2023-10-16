Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,457. The company has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,540,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

