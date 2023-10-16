Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $297.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

