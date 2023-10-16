PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.12. 441,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,128. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

