PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after buying an additional 1,861,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,501,000 after buying an additional 1,588,266 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,387. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

