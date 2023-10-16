Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PANW traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $263.62. 866,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,928. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.