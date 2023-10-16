Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading 6% Higher

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.61. 24,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 347,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $272,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

