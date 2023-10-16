Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $21.47 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.