PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $131,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.