Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGO opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.