Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
