Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.5 %

PFE stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.