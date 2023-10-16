Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.5 %

PFE stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

