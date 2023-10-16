Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 1542700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

