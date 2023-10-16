Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 2.8%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 2,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 44,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

