PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 207,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 107,734 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $51.81.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,017,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

