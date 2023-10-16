Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,163. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

