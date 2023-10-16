Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $5.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,630. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 41.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $65,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.61. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.