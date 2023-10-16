POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,741,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 973,335 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.