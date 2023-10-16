Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,247. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Popular by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.