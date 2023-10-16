POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

