ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 306,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 328,433 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $435,411.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,171,038.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,989,484 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,887. Company insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProKidney by 530.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

