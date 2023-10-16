Prometeus Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $78.60 million and $719,886.99 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00014495 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

