ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 9,530,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,601,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

