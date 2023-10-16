Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BGAOY stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.37.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

