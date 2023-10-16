Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGAOY
Proximus Price Performance
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.