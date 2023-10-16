QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.10. 633,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.