Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.41.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $161.02 on Friday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $165.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,539 shares of company stock worth $4,598,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353,077 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

