Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.11

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $3.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,915.21 or 1.00005678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

