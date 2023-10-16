Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 90.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 970.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 249,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

