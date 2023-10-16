RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $67.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in RB Global by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

