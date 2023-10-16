Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RayzeBio (RYZB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RayzeBio (NASDAQ: RYZB):

10/11/2023 – RayzeBio is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – RayzeBio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – RayzeBio is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – RayzeBio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – RayzeBio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RayzeBio Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYZB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,620. RayzeBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Insider Activity at RayzeBio

In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

