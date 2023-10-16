RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 14.0 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $38.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

