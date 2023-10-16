Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $33.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

