Reviewing MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 12 21 0 2.59

PayPal has a consensus target price of $89.27, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $28.56 billion 2.14 $2.42 billion $3.58 15.57

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats MoneyOnMobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

