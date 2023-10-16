Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $67.46 million 1.57 -$14.93 million $0.02 74.00 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.89) -1.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sana Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 174.63%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics 13.19% 199.41% 13.31% Sana Biotechnology N/A -73.07% -42.55%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It also develops PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

