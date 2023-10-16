Reviewing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TrueCar and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rackspace Technology 2 2 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $3.14, indicating a potential upside of 152.51%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $151.99 million 1.23 -$118.68 million ($1.51) -1.37 Rackspace Technology $3.08 billion 0.09 -$804.80 million ($6.44) -0.20

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -88.98% -35.59% -27.86% Rackspace Technology -44.32% 4.08% 0.30%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats TrueCar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

