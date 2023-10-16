Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,072,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Roche by 36.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Roche by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 235,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Roche Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 808,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.